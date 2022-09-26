When is the 2023 Women's World Cup draw? Date, time, teams & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the draw, including when it is, the nations that have qualified and where to watch it.

It's been four years since the U.S. women's national team became just the second nation to win back-to-back Women's World Cup titles - and in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, they will be looking to become the first team to win it three times in a row in the biggest tournament to date.

FIFA has expanded the competition from 24 teams to 32 for the first time, with numerous countries making history by qualifying for their first Women's World Cup, their first senior World Cup or, in some cases, their first World Cup at any level for any gender.

Before it all kicks off though, the group stage draw must take place. So, when is it and how can you watch along? GOAL has all you need to know.

When is the Women's World Cup 2023 draw?

Date: October 22, 2022 Time: 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST Venue: Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

The World Cup draw will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

It will be held in New Zealand, at the Aotea Centre in Auckland and will commence at 7.30pm local time, which will be 2.30am ET and 7.30am BST.

Which teams are in the Women's World Cup 2023 draw?

Of the 32 countries to participate in this Women's World Cup, only 27 have qualified thus far.

Two more representatives from Europe will secure their places at the tournament when the UEFA play-offs conclude on October 11.

The remaining three nations will then be decided at the inter-confederation play-offs, scheduled to take place in New Zealand between February 18 and February 23, 2023.

Team Association Date qualified Australia AFC June 25, 2020 New Zealand OFC June 25, 2020 Japan AFC January 30, 2022 China AFC January 30, 2022 Philippines AFC January 30, 2022 Vietnam AFC February 6, 2022 Sweden UEFA April 12, 2022 Spain UEFA April 12, 2022 France UEFA April 12, 2022 Denmark UEFA May 2, 2022 United States CONCACAF July 7, 2022 Canada CONCACAF July 8, 2022 Costa Rica CONCACAF July 8, 2022 Jamaica CONCACAF July 11, 2022 Zambia CAF July 13, 2022 Morocco CAF July 13, 2022 Nigeria CAF July 14, 2022 South Africa CAF July 14, 2022 Colombia CONMEBOL July 25, 2022 Brazil CONMEBOL July 26, 2022 Argentina CONMEBOL July 29, 2022 Norway UEFA September 2, 2022 Germany UEFA September 3, 2022 England UEFA September 3, 2022 Italy UEFA September 6, 2022 Netherlands UEFA September 6, 2022

Women's World Cup 2023 draw seeding

The four pots into which nations will be allocated for the draw will be confirmed at a later date, with it to be based on the FIFA world rankings of October 13.

When does the Women's World Cup start 2023?

The Women's World Cup will kick off on July 20, 2023, with co-hosts New Zealand featuring in the opening match in Auckland. Later the same day, Australia will play the first game of the tournament on its shores in Sydney.

The group stages will conclude on August 3, with the knockout round to get underway just two days later. The quarter-finals will be played on August 11 and August 12 and the semi-finals on August 15 and August 16.

The third-place play-off will take place on August 19, while the final is scheduled to be played in Sydney on August 20.

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 group stage draw

It has not yet been confirmed how the Women's World Cup draw will be broadcast, but it will be globally televised and will last around an hour.