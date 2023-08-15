2023 PFA Players' Player of the Year: Carlton Morris, Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella among those nominated as Championship, League One and League Two shortlists revealed

The shortlists for the 2023 PFA Players' Player of the Year award have been revealed for the Championship, League One and League Two.

Headlining the Championship nominations is Chuba Akpom, who netted 28 goals in just 40 appearances to help Middlesbrough reach the play-offs, where they eventually lost to Coventry.

One of the stars in that Sky Blues team was Viktor Gyokeres and it's little surprise to see him included on the shortlist too. Burnley duo Nathan Tella and Josh Brownhill are also up for the award, with the pair helping Vincent Kompany's side romp to the Championship title last season.

Luton Town's Carlton Morris and Iliman Ndiaye - who was excellent for Sheffield United last campaign before rejoining Marseille this summer - complete the second-tier shortlist.

Article continues below

Barry Bannan, who helped Sheffield Wednesday win promotion, is up for the League One award, alongside the likes of Conor Chaplin, Aaron Collins and David McGoldrick. Bali Mumba of title-winning Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris are the other names on the shortlist.

In League Two, champions Leyton Orient have seen three players from their glorious campaign nominated: Omar Beckles, Paul Smyth and Lawrence Vigouroux, with Salford City's Elliott Watt, Bradford City's Andy Cook and Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins also vying for the gong.

The three awards will be decided by votes from their fellow professional footballers, with the results set to be announced of the PFA's social media channels on August 29.

2023 PFA Players' Player of the Year: Championship shortlist

Player Club Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough Josh Brownhill Burnley Viktor Gyokeres Coventry Carlton Morris Luton Town Iliman Ndiaye Sheffield United Nathan Tella Burnley

2023 PFA Players' Player of the Year: League One shortlist

Player Club Barry Bannan Sheffield Wednesday Conor Chaplin Ipswich Town Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United Aaron Collins Bristol Rovers David McGoldrick Derby County Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle

2023 PFA Players' Player of the Year: League Two shortlist