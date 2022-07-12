Which 2022 Emmys has Ted Lasso been nominated for?

The show, starring Jason Sudeikis as the manager of a fictional Premier League club, is up for another massive haul of awards

Ted Lasso has picked up a total of 20 Emmy nominations, matching the amount the show earned during its debut season.

The 20 nominations for season one of the feel-good football show is a record for most for a debuting show.

The second season showed no signs of slowing down when it comes to recognition, with the show up for a slew of awards once again after winning a total of seven last year.

Which awards is Ted Lasso nominated for?

Award Nominee Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimmo, Nick Mohammed Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series James Lance, Sam Richardson Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Harriet Walter Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series Jane Becker Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Ted Lasso Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series MJ Delaney Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series AJ Catoline Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Nicky Austin, Nicola Springall Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series Ted Lasso Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series Ted Lasso

When are the Emmys?

The Primetime Emmys are set to be held on September 12, 2022 and will recognize the best television programs from June 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022.

