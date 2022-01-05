2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: Fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the biggest women's football competition in Asia, the 2022 Women's Asian Cup

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature 12 teams from the continent, when it is held in India in 2022. It has been expanded to 12 teams from eight to make the tournament more competitive. 

The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs. 

Japan are the defending champions of the Women's Asian Cup, having won it in 2018. However, China and Australia will be looking to dethrone the Nadeshikos.

Editors' Picks

Initially scheduled to be held in 2021, the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will now kick start on January 20, 2022 in India.

The 12 teams have been split into three groups, with the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Hosts India have been placed in Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran. Meanwhile, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia have been placed in Group B. Defending champions Japan find themselves in Group C along with South Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

India (H)

00000000
2

China

00000000
3

Chinese Taipei

000

0

00

0

0
4

Iran

00000000

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture
January 20, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiChina PR vs Chinese Taipei
January 20, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiIndia vs Iran
January 23, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiIran vs China PR
January 23, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiChinese Taipei vs India
January 26, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiIndia vs China PR
January 26, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiChinese Taipei vs Iran

Sangita Basfore Dangmei Grace Indian women

Group B Table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

Australia

00000000

2

Thailand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Philippines

00000000

4

Indonesia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture
January 21, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiAustralia vs Indonesia
January 21, 20225:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiThailand vs Philippines
January 24, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiPhilippines vs Australia
January 24, 20225:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiIndonesia vs Thailand
January 27, 20227:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiAustralia vs Thailand
January 27, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiPhilippines vs Indonesia

Group C Table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

Japan

00000000

2

South Korea

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Vietnam

00000000

4

Myanmar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C Fixtures and Results

DateTimeFixtureStadium
January 21, 20223:30 pmJapan vs MyanmarShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
January 21, 20227:30 pmSouth Korea vs VietnamShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
January 24, 20223:30 pmMyanmar vs South KoreaShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
January 24, 20227:30 pmVietnam vs JapanShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
January 27, 20223:30 pmJapan vs South KoreaShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
January 27, 20223:30 pmVietnam vs Myanmar DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarter-finals

DateTimeVenueFixture

January 30, 2022

17:30

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Group A Winner vs Group B/C Third Place

January 30, 2022

13:30

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Group B Winner vs Group C Runner-Up

January 30, 2022

13:30

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Group C Winner vs Group A/B Third Place

January 30, 2022

19:30

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Group A Runner-Up vs Group B Runner-Up

Women's Asian Cup 2022 semi-finals

DateTimeVenueFixture

February 3, 2022

19:30

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

QF1 Winner vs QF3 Winner

February 3, 2022

20:30

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

QF2 Winner vs QF4 Winner

Women's Asian Cup 2022 final

DateTimeVenueFixture

February 6, 2022

16:30DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner

Women's Asian Cup 2022 top scorer

Some of the brightest forwards in the continent will fight for the Golden Boot. Li Ying won the award in 2018 after finishing as the top scorer with seven goals. Whereas in 2014, Yang Li and Park Eun-Sun shared the prize after finishing as the joint top scorer.

PLAYER

GOALS

How to watch the Women's Asian Cup 2022?

CountryBroadcaster
IndiaStar Sports Network

Australia

Paramount+

Women's Asian Cup 2022 stadiums

All the matches will be played across three venues: Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. 

The Mumbai Football Arena is the home ground for Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC. It is an 18,000 capacity stadium and will host six group stage matches.

DY Patil Stadium

Whereas, the DY Patil Stadium is a special arena that can host both cricket and football matches. It hosted the ISL final in 2014 and a few matches of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. It is a 55,000 capacity stadium and will host several matches including the final.

The Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune used to be the home ground for now-defunct ISL side FC Pune City. It can host 11,900 spectators and will host the semi-finals.

More news about the WAC22 on the-afc.com