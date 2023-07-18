200-cap Cristiano Ronaldo confirms plan to play at Euro 2024 as Portugal & Al-Nassr star insists he still has 'something to prove'

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to extend his international career with Portugal through to the next European Championship in 2024.

Superstar forward has sent records tumbling

Has 123 international goals to his name

Wants to compete for another major title

WHAT HAPPENED? The all-time great is now 38 years of age and has already represented his country on 200 occasions. He has a record-breaking haul of 123 international goals to his name, but has seen questions asked of his ongoing presence at that level after seeing plenty of bench duty at the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo has, however, figured prominently for Portugal at the start of Roberto Martinez’s reign as boss and has vowed to keep himself in contention until another major tournament has come and gone.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo, who helped his nation to continental glory in 2016, told reporters – including those from Record – when asked about his international future: “I always have something to prove, when we have nothing to prove it is a sign that we are dead for life. Every year I always have something to prove. Proving that I can set an example of longevity, at 38-and-a-half years old I think I'll still do very interesting things. What? Goals, assists, good preparation in the Selection, having a good qualifying phase, a good European Championship and continue to do what I've done in my 21-year career. I'll continue to enjoy it the same way. I still feel useful and good. It's continuing to enjoy football, which is what I like most.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal back in 2003 and has become the first man to reach a double-century when it comes to international appearances. He is now playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr and will hope that his exploits there keep him in contention for further call-ups.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal have been faultless through four Euro 2024 qualifiers so far, with a 12-point haul seeing them top Group J, and the expectation is that they – along with their iconic No.7 – will form part of the finals in Germany next summer.