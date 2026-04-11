12,000 assists! LeBron James etches his name into NBA history

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James etched his name further into NBA history by becoming only the fourth player to reach 12,000 career assists.

The landmark arrived in the first quarter of his side’s clash with the Phoenix Suns, when James collected a loose ball in his own defensive zone, and launched a precise long pass across the court to Deandre Ayton, who finished the attack with two points, marking that moment as James’s 12,000th assist, 7 minutes and 49 seconds before the end of the first quarter.

Read also: "A dagger in Slot's back"... How Salah is adding fuel to Liverpool's raging fire!



The milestone puts him in an elite club, behind only Utah Jazz legend John Stockton (15,806 assists), Chris Paul (12,552), Jason Kidd (12,091).

At 41, the Lakers star shows no sign of slowing down, and another season could see him pass Kidd; whether he closes the gap on Paul depends on his health and minutes.

James, who averages 7.4 assists per game over his career and was at 7.1 heading into the contest, ultimately logged 12 assists and 28 points to power his team to a 101–73 win.

The performance underscores his enduring status as a dominant force, 22 All-Star appearances and two decades after his NBA debut.

Read also: What is the connection between the Moroccan and Griezmann? ... The Bernabéu cries out: Who stole Real Madrid’s spirit?

