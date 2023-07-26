100 different clubs! Lionel Messi reaches insane new milestone after scoring a brace for Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi has reached an insane new milestone in his career after scoring twice for Inter Miami against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.

Messi scored in 4-0 win

Has scored against 100 clubs

Played for Barcelona and PSG too

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's double against Atlanta in the Leagues Cup means that the Argentina international has now scored against 100 different clubs throughout his illustrious career, having also played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been in electric form since arriving in the United States, having also scored a beautiful free-kick on his debut against Cruz Azul. Miami have now won two games on the bounce, having failed to win any of the six fixtures before Messi's arrival.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami now have a significant break before returning to action on August 21 against Charlotte, which will be Messi's first MLS appearance.