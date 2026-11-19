Share Follow GOAL on Google

Frank Lampard has warned his Coventry City players to expect a revitalized Crystal Palace side this weekend as the Eagles arrive with a new face in the dugout. The Sky Blues boss highlighted the potential for a tactical shift as he prepares to welcome Thomas Frank to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Advertisement

Tactical uncertainty at the CBS Arena

Lampard faces a unique challenge this Saturday as his Coventry City side prepares to host Crystal Palace in a high-stakes Premier League encounter. The primary narrative surrounding the fixture is the arrival of Frank at Selhurst Park, a move that Lampard believes could trigger an immediate reaction from the visiting squad. With the international break providing the new Eagles boss a window to implement his ideas, the Coventry manager admitted that preparing for this specific opponent has become a difficult task for his coaching staff.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Lampard acknowledged the psychological impact a managerial change can have on a struggling side. "Generally, you expect some form of a bounce and energy from a new manager. I expect him [Thomas Frank] to add value to them as he goes along as he's a very good coach," Lampard said, as reported by BBC Sport.

He further elaborated on the difficulty of scouting a team under fresh leadership, noting that it is "a guessing game" in terms of what to expect from the Eagles because it will depend on how much time Frank has had to implement changes.

Injury updates and squad rotations

Away from the tactical chess match, Lampard provided a comprehensive update on the fitness levels within the Sky Blues camp following the recent international break. The fitness of defender Bobby Thomas and midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi remains a primary concern for the technical staff, with both set to undergo late assessments before the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

There was a mix of news regarding the club's long-term absentees as well. While Haji Wright is said to be "progressing well" in his recovery, Josh Eccles remains unavailable due to what Lampard described as "a bit of a complication with his ankle." However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Aurele Amenda, who has returned to individual training on the grass.

Related Topics

Lampard suggested that the defender could be back in contention for match minutes in the next two to three weeks if his rehabilitation continues without any further setbacks, providing a much-needed boost to the defensive depth.

Looking back and moving forward

Reflecting on the period before the break, Lampard remained firm in his belief that his side was hard done by during their recent defeat to Everton. The former Chelsea manager expressed frustration with the officiating in that fixture, which he feels cost his team valuable points on the road.

Advertisement

"It's a game we lost because of decisions, in my opinion. There were decisions that went wrongly against us from the referee. I appreciate they were honest after the event but that doesn't help us. Going away from home is not easy, but I felt like we deserved a result. We must keep going. These things happen in football so we have to keep positive," he explained.

As the January transfer window approaches, Lampard insisted that his focus remains firmly on the players currently at his disposal rather than potential new arrivals. While he admitted the next window is a consideration, he made it clear that recruitment is not the top priority at this stage.