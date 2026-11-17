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Manchester United are set to lose one of their most highly-rated academy talents after JJ Gabriel confirmed his departure from Old Trafford on social media. The 16-year-old prodigy is poised to join Real Madrid in the January transfer window after a deal was reached between the two European giants earlier this month.

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Prodigy bids farewell to Old Trafford

Manchester United’s academy ranks have been dealt a significant blow as teenage sensation Gabriel has officially announced his departure from the club. The 16-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt message with the United faithful, bringing an end to his six-year association with the Red Devils.

Gabriel’s decision follows months of speculation regarding his future after he requested to leave the Premier League side back in September. The youngster has not trained with the club since that request, signaling a clear intention to seek a new challenge elsewhere in Europe. The youngster officially announced his exit following intense negotiations between the involved parties.

Gabriel wrote on Instagram: "Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I grew as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award. You gave me moments I'll always treasure. To every coach, every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything. JJ."

Real Madrid win race for Gabriel

The announcement confirms the inevitable move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid having reached an agreement to sign the attacker earlier this month. While Gabriel remains technically registered with United’s academy until the conclusion of the current campaign, the Spanish giants are moving quickly to integrate him into their system and intend to finalise the transfer in January.

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The move is made possible by a specific FIFA regulation regarding the recruitment of young players. European clubs are permitted to sign youngsters to professional contracts if the player holds a European passport, a requirement Gabriel meets through his parents. This loophole has allowed Los Blancos to secure one of England's brightest prospects ahead of other major suitors across the continent.

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The departure marks the end of a rapid rise for the 16-year-old, who was highly regarded by the coaching staff at Carrington. Although he never made a competitive appearance for the first team, he was given a taste of senior football when he featured in a pre-season friendly against AC Milan earlier this year.

Despite that involvement, the player’s camp felt that his development would be better served elsewhere, leading to the request for his de-registration two months ago. The teenager's representatives pushed for him to become a free agent immediately once it became clear he wanted to move, as reported by Sky Sports.

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Pathway to the first team

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A major factor in Gabriel’s decision to choose the reigning European champions was the perceived route into senior football. The player and his representatives reportedly believe that Real Madrid offers a more definitive and clear pathway to the first team compared to the current situation at Old Trafford. This confidence in the Madrid project has been a driving force behind the move, with the teenager eager to follow in the footsteps of other young talents who have successfully broken into the squad at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United will now have to plan for the future without one of their most decorated youth players of recent years. The loss of a Jimmy Murphy Award winner - an accolade previously won by the likes of Ryan Giggs and Marcus Rashford - is a bitter pill to swallow for the Red Devils' recruitment and academy departments.