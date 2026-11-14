Preparing for life after Luka Modric! AC Milan put Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller back on their radar following Krosche arrival

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AC Milan are stepping up their efforts to secure a long-term successor for Luka Modric, with Stuttgart standout Angelo Stiller emerging as a primary target. The Rossoneri are keen to bolster their midfield engine room and view the German international as the ideal profile to lead their next generation.

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The search for the next Rossoneri maestro

Despite his advancing years, Modric continues to defy the biological clock at the San Siro. The Croatian veteran signed a contract extension during the summer and has maintained a high level of performance that justifies his continued presence in the starting eleven. Modric himself remains bullish about his future, stating that as long as he feels like he does right now, there is no reason to retire. However, the AC Milan hierarchy is acutely aware that they must prepare for the inevitable day the legendary playmaker hangs up his boots, leading to an intensified search for a stylistic heir who can dictate play from deep.

While the club previously looked at Ardon Jashari as a potential solution, his recent form and specific tactical characteristics have led the scouting department to explore other avenues. The search has reportedly widened to include Brighton's Yasin Ayari and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, but a familiar name is now rising to the top of the shortlist. With the impending arrival of Markus Krosche as the new Head of Football, Milan are expected to lean more heavily into the German market, where Krosche possesses extensive knowledge and a proven track record of identifying elite talent for the modern game.

Stiller returns to the transfer spotlight

Stiller is a name that will be familiar to those following Milan’s transfer dealings, as he was previously linked with a move to Italy toward the end of 2024. The 25-year-old has been a revelation in the Bundesliga, earning a reputation for his deep-lying playmaking and crisp left-footed distribution. His ability to control the tempo of a match mirrors the qualities Milan value in Modric, making him a natural fit for the role.

The financial parameters of a potential deal are already becoming clear, with the player currently protected by a fixed release clause. However, there are suggestions that Stuttgart might be forced to negotiate if the player expresses a desire to move to a historic club like Milan. According to the latest reports from SempreMilan, Stiller has a €40m release clause in his contract and several big clubs are keeping an eye on him. This valuation represents a significant investment, but one that the Rossoneri management may deem necessary to ensure a smooth transition in the post-Modric era.

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Competition and tactical flexibility

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Milan are not the only club monitoring Stiller's situation, as his performances have caught the eye of several Premier League heavyweights looking for a specialized defensive presence. Some analysts have even compared his impact to that of former Liverpool star Fabinho, suggesting that Angelo Stiller could become Liverpool's next Fabinho if the Reds decide to re-ignite their interest.

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His tactical intelligence allows him to function effectively as a lone number six or as part of a double pivot, providing the kind of flexibility that Milan's coaching staff prizes when building a competitive squad for both domestic and European competitions.

While the move is still in the early stages - particularly since Krosche has not yet officially assumed his new role at the club - the groundwork is clearly being laid for a busy summer. The German midfielder’s profile aligns perfectly with the data-driven recruitment strategy Milan has adopted in recent years, focusing on players with high technical upside and room for further development.

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As the season progresses, Stiller's performances in Germany will be under intense scrutiny from Milan scouts, who see him as the missing piece required to maintain the club's midfield dominance for years to come.