'A tragedy. No words' - Cristiano Ronaldo leads tributes to Jesus de Miguel after Tenerife striker dies following on-pitch collision

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the footballing world in mourning following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. The 30-year-old forward passed away after a devastating on-pitch incident during a Spanish second-division fixture, prompting an outpouring of grief from across the globe.

Advertisement

Ronaldo offers condolences to De Miguel family

Al-Nassr superstar

has expressed his deep sorrow following the shocking news of Jesus de Miguel's passing. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon took to his personal Instagram account to share a heartfelt message with his millions of followers. Ronaldo posted a photograph of the Spanish striker accompanied by a poignant caption that captured the sombre mood of the entire football community. The legendary forward,

known for his impact on Spanish football during his time in La Liga, joined many other figures in paying respects to a colleague whose life was cut short in tragic circumstances.

The message shared by the Portuguese international was brief but reflected the gravity of the situation that has stunned the sporting world. Writing on social media, Ronaldo posted a tribute stating: "A tragedy. No words… Lots of strength to the family. May he rest in peace." This gesture from one of the game's greatest ever players highlighted the widespread impact of the incident, which occurred during a Segunda Division match between Tenerife and FC Andorra.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fatal collision stuns Spanish football

The tragedy unfolded during a heated contest at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Monday evening. Jesus de Miguel was involved in a horror collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono as both players challenged for a loose ball in the closing stages of the game. The impact was severe, leaving the 30-year-old forward in immediate need of medical attention on the pitch.

Related Topics

Following the collision, De Miguel was transported to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz. Although the club initially shared a glimmer of hope by stating the player was stable in the intensive care unit, his condition took a devastating turn overnight. The Canary Islands club eventually confirmed that the striker had passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tenerife release emotional club statement

CD Tenerife officially confirmed the heartbreaking news through their social media channels, expressing the profound grief felt by everyone associated with the institution. The club’s statement reflected the disbelief and sorrow currently surrounding the team: "Devastated by grief, with a lump in our throats and in disbelief that this could be true, CD Tenerife deeply regret to announce the tragic passing of de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 AM."

Advertisement

The club further emphasised the pain of the loss, adding: "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this profound sorrow. We stand beside his heartbroken family, his loved ones, and the entire tinerfenista community who mourn this cruel loss today."

In the wake of this devastating event, the family of the late striker has requested privacy as they navigate through their mourning. The club shared a final message on their behalf, noting: "The family of Jesus de Miguel wishes to thank everyone for each and every message of support received, while sincerely requesting the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible moments. RIP."