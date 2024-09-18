Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is 'the boss' at AC Milan with outspoken Swede working to lift Serie A giants from 'very low level'

Getty Images SportScott WilsonZlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is 'the boss' at AC Milan with outspoken Swede working to lift Serie A giants from 'very low level'Z. IbrahimovicAC MilanSerie AZlatan Ibrahimovic says he is "the boss" at AC Milan as he opened up on his executive role at the Serie A giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIbrahimovic a senior advisor at AC MilanSwede played for PSG, Man Utd & BarcelonaPaulo Fonseca's side 10th in Serie AArticle continues below