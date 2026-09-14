Getty Images Sport
He's back! Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milanello after six-month absence to watch Ruben Amorim's squad
Icon makes long-awaited Milanello return
Ibrahimovic is officially back in the thick of the action at AC Milan, having returned to the club's Milanello training centre for the first time in over half a year. According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, the former striker and current RedBird advisor was present on Monday morning to observe the first-team squad as they prepare for their upcoming European commitments.
The Swedish icon took a keen interest in the morning session, watching closely as the players worked under the Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan's training ground Milanello for the first time in six months to observe Ruben Amorim's squad in training.guidance of head coach Ruben Amorim. Ibrahimovic's return comes at a crucial time as Milan prepare to kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign by hosting Benfica on Wednesday, with his presence providing a major boost to squad morale.
- Getty Images Sport
End of the post-Allegri freeze
The context of Ibrahimovic's six-month absence is rooted in the dramatic conclusion of the previous managerial era at San Siro. The last time the veteran was spotted at Milanello, he reportedly engaged in a 'strong confrontation' with former Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri.
That period of friction coincided with a difficult run of form for the Rossoneri, who eventually finished fifth in Serie A and failed to qualify for the Champions League. The fallout from that disappointing season led to Allegri being sacked the day after the campaign concluded.
Continued partnership with Gerry Cardinale
Following that clash, Ibrahimovic appeared to take a back seat in Milan's project for the remainder of the campaign, leaving his future at the club shrouded in uncertainty. Fans had largely written him off as he spent the summer working as a pundit for Fox Sports during the World Cup, even missing high-profile club events like Franco Baresi's tribute.
However, after clear-the-air talks over the summer, the former striker is back in the fold. Despite his physical absence from Milanello in recent months, Ibrahimovic has remained a pivotal figure, with Sky Sport stressing that his collaboration with owner Gerry Cardinale remained 'very much active' throughout his time away. As a key advisor for RedBird, he is now once again fully involved, bridging the gap between management and the sporting department.
- Getty Images Sport
Recent draws stall league momentum
On the domestic front, Milan currently sit fifth in Serie A with eight points from their opening four matches. The Rossoneri kicked off their league campaign with back-to-back victories against Torino and Venezia, but have since dropped points following consecutive away draws against Juventus and Lazio. After midweek European duty against Benfica, Amorim's side will host Lecce at San Siro on Sunday in their final match before the international break.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting