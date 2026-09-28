Zizou's kicking memory! Zidane laughs off Clasico bruising from Van Bommel ahead of touchline duel

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Zidane joked about Van Bommel's combative playing style when reflecting on their past midfield battles in Spain. However, the Frenchman expressed admiration for his counterpart's leadership and tactical footprint.

Zidane noted that Van Bommel's transition into management reflects his deep understanding of team dynamics.

"He didn't exactly have the same playing style as me," Zidane laughed. "I took quite a few kicks from him when we faced each other. But he was the kind of player who was important to a team. As a coach, he tries to put his stamp on things."