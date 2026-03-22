Zinedine Zidane reaches verbal agreement to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after World Cup 2026

In a significant development for the future of Les Bleus, French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo has confirmed that the identity of the next national team manager is already decided. While Deschamps remains focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup, the groundwork for the post-tournament transition has been completed behind the scenes.

Speaking in an interview with Le Figaro, Diallo revealed that he has been in discussions with candidates to ensure a smooth handover when the current era eventually ends.

The FFF chief had previously been cautious about undermining Deschamps, but his latest comments suggest that a formal plan is now firmly in place.