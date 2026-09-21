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Zinedine Zidane to receive unprecedented personal security detail as he begins tenure as France head coach
A new era for Les Bleus
Zidane is officially up and running as the new manager of the France national team. Appointed following the 2026 World Cup, the legendary midfielder named his first official squad last Friday.
However, his arrival has prompted the French Football Federation to implement significant off-pitch changes. Zidane will require a heightened level of personal protection during his time in the dugout. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner will travel with a security setup that goes significantly beyond what was provided for his predecessor, Deschamps.
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Unprecedented security detail for the boss
To counter the inevitable 'Zidane-mania' that follows the national icon, he has been assigned a highly specialised security detail. This includes a personal bodyguard alongside a specifically dedicated security agent, who was unveiled as part of his backroom staff last month.
According to L'Equipe, the extent of the operation surrounding the new head coach. The French outlet noted that Zidane "will benefit from a specific security detail, different from his predecessor and unprecedented for Les Bleus."
It is a level of personal protection rarely seen for a manager in international football. The setup mirrors the intense security bubble required for superstar players like Kylian Mbappe during recent major tournaments.
Managing the intense Zidane-mania
Zidane is no stranger to intense public scrutiny and adoration in his homeland. Ever since guiding France to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1998, the former Real Madrid boss has had to carefully plan and restrict his public movements.
The current setup is simply a pragmatic response to his overwhelming popularity across the country. French officials are keen to ensure his four-year mandate operates smoothly without unnecessary distractions or risks.
Despite the extensive new measures, the national team camp remains calm regarding the situation. According to the same report, "internally, we do not want to give in to any form of paranoia" as Zidane begins his tenure.
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Four crucial fixtures on the horizon
With his protection sorted, Zidane's immediate focus turns strictly to on-pitch matters. His newly announced squad is preparing for a demanding run of four international fixtures packed into a tight two-week window.
The new era officially begins against Turkey on September 25. Les Bleus will then face a challenging double-header against Belgium on September 28 and October 5.
Sandwiched between those Belgium fixtures is a high-profile clash against Italy on October 2. Zidane will be hoping his managerial debut brings the same success he previously delivered as a player.
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