‘A lot of emotion’ – Zinedine Zidane revels in victorious France debut but demands tactical ‘balance’ after gritty win over Turkey

Zidane’s reign as the commander-in-chief of the French national team began with a significant, albeit narrow, 1-0 victory against Turkey on Friday night. In a hostile atmosphere at the Kocaeli Stadyumu, Les Bleus demonstrated the defensive resilience and clinical edge that Zidane hopes will define his era. The decisive moment arrived in the 54th minute when Kylian Mbappe fired home his 67th international goal, securing three vital points for the visitors in their first match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign. However, the triumph was tempered by a worrying injury to the captain, who was forced off shortly after finding the net.

Despite losing their talisman early in the second half, France managed to hold off a spirited Turkish side that saw Ugurcan Cakir sent off in the closing stages. The victory marks the first time a French manager has won his debut fixture since Aime Jacquet achieved the feat back in 1994, coincidentally the man who led Zidane to World Cup glory as a player.