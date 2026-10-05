Zinedine Zidane demands full-back solutions from French Football Federation

Zidane has quickly identified a major tactical issue within his France squad. Since taking over from Didier Deschamps last July, the former Real Madrid boss has noted a severe lack of elite quality in the full-back positions. According to L'Equipe, the legendary midfielder is determined to address the problem immediately.

He firmly believes that reinforcing the flanks is absolutely essential for his team to dominate opponents and compete at the highest international level. Zidane is not prepared to wait for the issue to resolve itself naturally over time. Instead, the manager is demanding a nationwide effort to completely reshape the national team's defensive options.