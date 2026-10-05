AFP
Zinedine Zidane demands full-back solutions from French Football Federation
Zidane's defensive headache
Zidane has quickly identified a major tactical issue within his France squad. Since taking over from Didier Deschamps last July, the former Real Madrid boss has noted a severe lack of elite quality in the full-back positions. According to L'Equipe, the legendary midfielder is determined to address the problem immediately.
He firmly believes that reinforcing the flanks is absolutely essential for his team to dominate opponents and compete at the highest international level. Zidane is not prepared to wait for the issue to resolve itself naturally over time. Instead, the manager is demanding a nationwide effort to completely reshape the national team's defensive options.
- AFP
Demanding action from the FFF
To find a permanent and reliable solution, Zidane has engaged directly with the National Technical Directorate of the FFF. The head coach communicated his deep concerns through Hubert Fournier, the current national technical director.
The manager has firmly demanded that concrete, long-term measures be taken across the entire national setup. His ultimate goal is to build a steady pipeline of capable full-backs who can seamlessly step into the senior side when called upon.
Turning to the youth ranks
In the short term, Zidane has immediately turned to the national youth teams for assistance. The senior head coach has given strict, specific instructions to Under-21 manager Gérald Baticle and Under-20 boss Bernard Diomede.
Zidane wants these experienced youth coaches to actively develop entirely new player profiles perfectly suited for the full-back roles. By strategically shifting promising talents into these demanding positions at the youth level, he hopes to fast-track their progression.
The calculated strategy aims to convert versatile, athletic defenders into highly specialised full-backs. This developmental shift is already being carefully tested and monitored during the current international break with the younger age groups.
- AFP
Early signs of success
The ambitious tactical experiment is already beginning to bear fruit for the French youth sides. Christian Mawissa and Ismaelo Ganiou have instantly emerged as the first early beneficiaries of this brand new directive.
Both promising youngsters typically operate as central defenders at club level for AS Monaco and RC Lens respectively. However, under Zidane's direct orders, they were successfully deployed on the flanks for the youth teams during the recent international window.
Mawissa and Ganiou both delivered highly satisfactory performances in their new, wider roles. If they can continue their impressive development at club and international level, Zidane may soon reward them with an opportunity in the senior squad.
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