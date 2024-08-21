'You want to do him justice' - Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona other stars provide perspective on expected USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino

The manager looks set to take over the USMNT, but what have some of the game's greats said about working with him?

A manager's legacy isn't just measured in trophies; it's measured in impact. Yes, trophies are the currency of the sport, the prizes that drive a chaotic series of carousels that managers spend their lives riding. There's something to be said, though, about going into a place and simply making it better, which is a coaching characteristic for which Mauricio Pochettino became known earlier in his career.

Throughout that career, Pochettino has worked with some of the greats, a who's-who list of legendary figures. Consider, for example, that as a player, he lined up alongside Diego Maradona and, as a manager, he coached Lionel Messi. There have been plenty of names that have come in between those two legends, many of whom are stars in their own right.

Several of those stars credit Pochettino with helping them realize their greatness, helping build the foundations of their own careers. Part of that is down to tactics, with Pochettino known for his aggressive style. But the preponderance of it is pure man-management, with several big stars crediting Pochettino for how he handles a locker room.

It's not all roses, though. Pochettino has speed bumps on his resume, namely a Paris-sized one. The PSG experience was a humbling one for him, and it was a lesson in the difficulties of managing a club that is at the peak, not trying to reach the peak.

So with the USMNT reportedly set to hire Pochettino, what do the stars have to say about the man himself? What's it like working under him as a coach? GOAL takes a look.