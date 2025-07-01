'You're not going to push us around' - How a scuffle with Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarterfinals united USMNT, sent message to both opponents and those not on this roster

Mauricio Pochettino has preached about culture and a team willing to fight - and a scrap vs Costa Rica showed results

ST. LOUIS - There were plenty of highlight-worthy moments in the U.S. men's national team's win over Costa Rica. The goal from Diego Luna to ignite the team was one. So, too, was Max Arfsten's finish, one that capped off a wild story that may or may not have ended in redemption. And there was the shootout, in which Matt Freese saved three of Costa Rica's six attempts to book a spot in the Gold Cup semifinal.

Those were big moments, but the one the USMNT are taking about came in the first half, when a team at their lowest fought back. Literally.

Following Malik Tillman's missed penalty, the midfielder was taunted by opposition players. The U.S. instantly decided that they wouldn't let that stand, rushing in to defend their teammate in a scuffle that, in hindsight, was a turning point. This is a group that has spent the last month traveling the country together and, in that moment, the group unanimously decided that they wouldn't let one of their own be targeted.

Article continues below

"It's something that we maybe have not necessarily had enough of in the past, seeing guys get along like this," Tim Ream told reporters. "I said it after the game the other day to a few of the guys, but watching them work for each other in heated moments - moments where Malik has a guy in his face - and watching everyone rush in, it may sound weird but that's such an enjoyable thing to see.

"It shows that, 'OK, finally, we're a group of guys and we're going to push back'. You're not going to push us around. We're not going to take that kind of sh*t anymore. We have personalities in here, and to see them all gelling together has been nice."

That attitude hasn't always been apparent. Yes, there have been scuffles involving the group's main players in the past. You can look back at the infamous 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, arguably the high point of this cycle both on the field, and in terms of togetherness.

Fighting isn't always the smartest solution, of course, and there are consequences - yellow cards, red cards are at risk. In certain moments, though, scraps can unite a team and - in a summer in which the talking points have been so focused on passion, effort and a willingness to wear the shirt - the USMNT indicated that they're willing to stick up for one another amid antagonism.

"It needs to be natural between them, and that is why they deserve credit, the experienced players and the young players who listen to the experienced players," manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "If not, it's impossible to grow like a team or be a team. We can select 26 players, but to be a team? That is a different thing. This group of players, this is what we want."