For the second straight year, the Washington Spirit fell short in the NWSL Championship. Last season, Orlando beat them with two late strikes; this time, a single tense moment in a chippy, defensive match denied them another shot at the trophy.

The Spirit entered the final with everything seemingly aligned: Rodman was off the injury list, Croix Bethune looked back to her dynamic self, and Tara McKeown - fresh off Defender of the Year honors - anchored the back line. But the team lacked its usual attacking spark, and a sloppy transition, compounded by a poor clearance, opened the door for Gotham’s 80th-minute breakthrough.

"We had a hard time keeping it and being patient in the final third," Rodman said after the match.

The Spirit forward admitted she wasn't 100 percent in the Championship match.

"As much as I don't want to admit it, I still don't feel like I was my full self tonight, which sucks. I feel like this is the second year I've gone to a final, not feeling myself. So it just makes me sad. But yeah, for me, I was just trying to go out there and do what I could. I definitely underperformed."

After conceding, Washington struggled to generate urgency. Even with late substitutions injecting some energy, Gotham managed the closing stages and saw out the win. Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez acknowledged he could have handled Hal Hershfelt's late substitution better.

"Obviously took maybe more time than we were expecting, but a player like her, she always wants to play, and I can imagine that in a final you always want to play, and you don't want to get subbed," he explained after the match.

"But it is circumstances that we need to learn [from]. But obviously she wanted to be with the team and with that, obviously now we can say that maybe the sub was late but she was trying to push and that's the only reason."

The loss stings even more for a Spirit side that believed this was their year after last season’s near miss. Fans also wondered whether this might be Rodman’s final appearance for the club amid reports of overseas interest. Rodman said afterward that nothing has been decided.

"Like I've always said, we're sisters forever," she said.

The Spirit still boast a deep roster - Gift Monday, Hal Hershfelt, Aubrey Kingsbury, and others - so the question now is whether they reassess the group or continue building on the core they’ve established.