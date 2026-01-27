Getty Images Sport
‘You'll see the devil!' - Brazil cult hero Adriano threatens 'scoundrel' who scammed his mother for $3,000
Inter legend issues chilling ultimatum to fraudster
The footballing icon, known for his formidable strength and explosive temper during his playing days, has channelled that aggression into a terrifying message directed at a criminal who targeted his family. In a video uploaded to his social media channels, the 43-year-old did not mince his words as he addressed the individual responsible for duping his mother out of a significant sum of money.
The former forward explained that a scammer had successfully impersonated him, convincing his mother to transfer funds under false pretences. The betrayal of trust and the targeting of a vulnerable family member sparked a furious response from the retired star, who issued a deadline for the money to be returned before he takes matters into his own hands.
"You scoundrel, you better give it back, because I'm going to hunt you down like a demon," the Brazilian warned in the clip.
The threat escalated quickly, with the ex-footballer invoking religious imagery to emphasise the severity of his intent. He made it clear that his patience was non-existent and that the perpetrator had crossed a line that should never be crossed.
"If you don't give it back, you'll see if I don't find out who you are. You'll see the devil himself come down to earth. I'll give you 24 hours."
Thief targeted family member with phone number ruse
The scam appears to be a variation of a common fraud known as the "fake son" or "changed number" scam. The criminal contacted the striker’s mother, pretending to be her son and claiming to have changed his mobile number. Exploiting her maternal instinct and trust, the fraudster managed to persuade her to deposit over 15,000 Brazilian reais (approximately $3,000) into a bank account.
In his video address, the ex-Selecao forward clarified that he has never changed his phone number, debunking the lie used to trick his mother. He expressed deep offence that his family circle had been violated in such a manner, stressing that certain boundaries in life are sacrosanct.
"My mother just deposited over 15,000 reais into the account of someone pretending to be me. My mother! You don't mess with mothers, grandmothers, and family."
From the San Siro to the history books
The ferocity of the message will come as no surprise to defenders who faced 'The Emperor' during his prime. During the mid-2000s, the left-footed striker was arguably the most feared marksman on the planet, combining raw physical power with sublime technical skill. He enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe, most notably with Inter, where he became a cult hero at the San Siro.
His journey also took him to Fiorentina, Roma and Parma in Italy, as well as spells back in his homeland with Sao Paulo, Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense. On the international stage, he was a force of nature, scoring 27 goals for the Brazilian national team and playing a pivotal role in their 2004 Copa America and 2005 Confederations Cup triumphs. While his career was often viewed as one of unfulfilled potential due to personal struggles, his talent left an indelible mark on the sport.
Finding peace back in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro
Since hanging up his boots, the former superstar has largely retreated from the glitz of the football world. He returned to his roots in Vila Cruzeiro, a well-known favela in Rio de Janeiro where he grew up. Despite the area's reputation for violence and poverty, he has frequently described the community as the only place where he feels truly at home, respected, and connected to his identity.
Living among the people he grew up with, he maintains a powerful presence in the locality. His decision to publicise the scam and threaten the perpetrator "like a demon" carries significant weight given his standing in Rio. The ultimatum suggests that the 24-hour clock is ticking for the fraudster to reverse the transaction before facing the wrath of one of Brazil’s most iconic, and currently most enraged, figures.
