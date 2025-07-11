Tottenham Hotspur FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'You alright, bro?' - James Maddison posts hilarious video of awkward Micky van de Ven and Mohammed Kudus interaction after violent clash last season led to £55m signing's five-match ban

TottenhamM. KudusTransfersWest HamM. van de VenJ. Maddison

James Maddison has posted a hilarious video of Micky van de Ven's reaction to coming face-to-face with new Tottenham signing Mohammed Kudus.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pair clashed in London derby last season
  • Kudus, then at West Ham, was banned
  • Two now team-mates
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches