Should Yoane Wissa have avoided Alan Shearer’s No.9 shirt? £55m Newcastle striker backed to come good after enduring injury-hit three-goal season

It goes without saying that Newcastle are yet to see the best of Wissa, with a huge miss late on at Arsenal last time out contributing to another painful defeat for Eddie Howe’s side, but will he start firing once full fitness and confidence have been restored?

When that question was put to M’Poku, the former Congo international and current Baller League UK star told GOAL: “I think if Newcastle bought him, they know why they bought him. And I think he has some quality.

“I don't know if they're using him as Brentford used him. I remember Brentford used to play two strikers. Here they don't play really with two strikers. So I don't know how they would want to play and change.

“But I think he's proven himself in the Premier League that he's capable to play and capable to score. And also, he had some big injuries that didn't really help him to adapt quickly. You always need an adaptation, no matter if you're already in the country. I'm sure he will bounce back and show his worth.”