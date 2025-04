'I think I showed I could do it!' - Xherdan Shaqiri insists he proved 'cold, rainy night in Stoke' myth wrong during fabled time at Potters X. Shaqiri Stoke FC Basel 1893 Championship

Xherdan Shaqiri insists he debunked the myth that players could not perform on a "cold, rainy night in Stoke", as he did it "many times".