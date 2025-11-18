Xavi turns against Joan Laporta! Barcelona legend sides with president's rival ahead of election

Barcelona’s presidential elections are scheduled to take place between March and May in 2026, and the political scene around the club is already gaining momentum. On Monday, Font, expected to be one of Joan Laporta’s strongest rivals, officially launched his new campaign. The event drew significant attention, particularly because Xavi was present and officially declared his support for Font.

Their association is not new. During the 2021 elections, Font built his project with Xavi positioned as the central figure who would help reshape Barcelona’s sporting model. However, at the time, Xavi kept his distance, knowing he was a candidate to replace Ronald Koeman as manager. Now, with Xavi no longer on the bench and free from conflicts of interest, his endorsement signals a renewed alignment with Font. This could have a major influence on the upcoming electoral race and the club’s future direction.

In addition to Xavi, Font received support from several prominent figures within the Blaugrana community. This included former Economic Commission president Jaume Guardiola and ex-executives such as Evarist Murta and Alex Barbany, along with industry leaders like Jordi Bertomeu (Euroleague) and Manel Arroyo (Dorna). Former footballers Juli Lopez and Jordi Roura, as well as former coach Joan Vila, also backed the project. Support also came from various Barcelona fan groups.