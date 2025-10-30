Xavi rejects another head coach offer as ex-Barcelona boss awaits right challenge

Since parting ways with Blaugrana in the summer of 2024, Xavi has yet to take up another managerial role. His departure from Camp Nou, though respectful, left a trace of tension as it portrayed him as a club legend stepping away from a project that had lost alignment with his ideals.

Over the past few months, the 45-year-old has been linked to several clubs including Manchester United, Ajax and, most recently, Al Ittihad, yet none of these proposals have convinced him. The latest offer came from Russian Premier League team, Spartak Moscow, who reportedly wanted to build a new project under sporting director Francis Cagigao and viewed Xavi as the perfect figurehead to lead it. But the former Barcelona coach declined the approach, unimpressed by the direction of the project and unwilling to rush into another high-pressure environment, according to Sport.

Spartak are currently going through a challenging phase in the 2025-26 season, with mixed results and pressure on coaching decisions. Their current head coach is Dejan Stankovic but the club are reportedly considering a change due to their underwhelming performances which have seen them collect just four points in the first four rounds of the Russian Premier League this season. Reports suggest Stankovic is on the verge of being sacked, with Spanish coach Luis Garcia emerging as the leading candidate to replace him after Xavi's rejection.