'First half was unacceptable!' – Xavi and Virgil van Dijk issue strong Dutch warning before 100th cap

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez faces a vital UEFA Nations League Group 2 fixture as his side host Serbia at the Philips Stadion. The Oranje sit second in the standings, two points behind group leaders Greece, after fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki on Matchday 3.

A victory in Eindhoven, combined with Germany dropping points against Greece, would propel Xavi's team to the summit of Group 2.

Despite navigating several injury setbacks, the hosts remain unbeaten in the competition.