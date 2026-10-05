Xavi opens the door for Frenkie de Jong's Netherlands return as Barcelona midfielder finally resumes training

Xavi has expressed strong optimism regarding the fitness of De Jong, suggesting the midfielder could be ready to represent the Netherlands during the upcoming November international break. The former Ajax star has been out of action since the World Cup, but his recent return to the grass at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper has provided a much-needed lift for both club and country.

Speaking to the media following a 2-1 victory over Serbia, Xavi made it clear that he expects his key personnel to be available for selection soon. "Hopefully we can also make use of players who are now injured in November," he explained. "Frenkie is very important. I have a lot of confidence in him. He is a top player, but let's wait and see how he recovers."