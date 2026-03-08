Xavi claims Joan Laporta BLOCKED Lionel Messi's homecoming transfer to Barcelona after La Liga green light in bombshell new interview

Xavi went on to reveal that the whole saga damaged his relationship with Messi, who was once one of the Argentine's most valued team-mates at Barca. Messi was forced to leave the club in 2021 because they couldn't afford to hand him a contract extension, according to Laporta, and the La Masia academy graduate had his heart broken again when trying to arrange a return to Catalonia, with Xavi seemingly caught in the crossfire.

"Did it take a while before I spoke with Messi again? Yes, because he thought I was part of the whole scheme. It affected my relationship with Leo a lot, but now it’s good again," Xavi said. "He knows that now, he understands it now, but there was a period when I couldn’t communicate with him. It was a shame, but it was because of those who are in charge."

Xavi added on whether Messi could still retrace his steps: "Leo Messi is never returning to Barcelona simply because Laporta doesn’t want that. It not because of La Liga or Jorge Messi is asking for money, that’s all a lie. It’s Laporta who is telling his camp that the club can’t afford him."

Laporta is currently running for a third time as Barcelona president against fellow candidates Victor Font and Marc Ciria.