Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso AXES Chelsea star! Manager confirms first-team ban in ruthless selection call ahead of Leeds clash
Paez frozen out at Stamford Bridge
The Blues face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, seeking to bounce back from Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. While the midweek cup fixture provides an ideal opportunity for squad rotation, teenage star Kendry Paez will play no part. Alonso has firmly shut the door on the 19-year-old following the Ecuador international's return from a loan spell with River Plate last month.
Despite BlueCo attempting to secure an English loan move for the £17.3m midfielder before the September 1 deadline, no deal materialised. Paez, who officially joined Chelsea last summer following a pre-agreement struck in 2023, spent last season at Strasbourg but is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the London club.
- Getty Images Sport
Alonso shuts the door on Ecuadorian prodigy
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the 44-year-old manager did not mince his words when addressing Paez's immediate future in west London. "No, no. He is not part of the plans," Alonso stated bluntly. "At the moment, he is not part of the first team squad."
In stark contrast, Alonso was eager to praise another teenage winger. Brazilian forward Estevao has seen his minutes drop under the new regime compared to tenures under former head coaches Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, sparking speculation of a January exit. However, the Spaniard strongly dismissed those claims.
"No, Este is ready; he's training well," Alonso explained. "He had a very good impact [against Arsenal]; he has a great chance. So he's fully involved and has a very good attitude every day."
A tale of two wonderkids
While Paez finds himself entirely exiled, Estevao is actively building trust with the new manager. The 19-year-old started the previous Carabao Cup round in a 2-0 win over Luton Town and earned a late cameo against Arsenal at the Emirates. Alonso is keen to reward that application and integrate him further into the project.
"The players that have the desire and the hunger to prove and to show every day that they are up for the challenge, it's what we want to create here in the building," Alonso added. "And Este is part of it. So he has had a very good attitude, very good mentality to prepare every game and to be ready for the team."
- Sportimage
Crunch time in the Carabao Cup
Chelsea will host Leeds aiming to secure cup progression and build on a league start that saw early victories over Fulham and Brighton. Estevao is well-positioned to feature on the right flank, either from the first minute or as an impact substitute.
Meanwhile, the immediate outlook is bleak for Paez. With the English transfer window firmly closed, Paez must either wait on the sidelines until January or secure a temporary move to a league where the deadline has not yet passed, with markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Greece currently serving as his only viable escape routes.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting