Xabi Alonso not expecting 'a bed of roses' at Real Madrid as coach insists he's handling pressure 'more calmly' than expected

Madrid ended their run of three games without a win following a nervy 4-3 win in the Champions League over Greek champions Olympiacos at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors were caught by surprise early on, as Chiquinho fired a brilliant volley into the bottom-left corner in the eighth minute. However, Madrid provided an exquisite response, as Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick within the space of seven minutes put Olympiacos to the sword before the game hit the half-hour mark.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's men, however, were not in a mood to let Los Blancos have things go their way. Substitute Mehdi Taremi, who came on for the injured Chiquinho in the first half, pulled one back for the home side in the 52nd minute. Eight minutes later, though, Mbappe completed a poker by scoring his fourth of the night and ninth overall in the competition this season.

Ayoub El Kaabi breathed life back into Olympiacos once again, rising in the 81st minute to power a header into the back of the net and reignite hopes of a comeback. After the third goal, Mendilibar's side tightened the screw and played with incredible intensity, even coming close to finding the equaliser on a couple of occasions. It wouldn't matter, however, as Alonso's troops held Olympiacos at bay in the final 15 minutes (including stoppage time) to end their winless streak.