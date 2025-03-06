Xabi Alonso 2025Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Xabi Alonso calls on Bayer Leverkusen to channel Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' and overturn hefty Champions League deficit against Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso has urged Bayer Leverkusen to channel Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' after racking up a three-goal deficit against Bayern Munich.

  • Leverkusen lose 3-0 in first leg against Bayern
  • Alonso urges side to channel 'Miracle of Istanbul'
  • Liverpool came back from 3-0 half-time deficit in 2005
