Xabi Alonso addresses Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid as Arsenal transfer links intensify Rodrygo Real Madrid Transfers X. Alonso LaLiga

Xabi Alonso spoke about Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid amid speculations that the Brazilian could move to Arsenal this summer. Rodrygo is currently in the US with the Los Blancos squad to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup but he has been strongly linked with a move away from Madrid this summer. Other than Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the attacker.