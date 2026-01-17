Wrexham’s unbeaten run ends! Red Dragons miss chance to move closer to Championship play-off places after 2-1 defeat to Norwich

After four straight wins in the Championship, Wrexham went into this encounter with their tails up, but the home fans were silenced when Slimane slotted in Ali Ahmed's pass in the ninth minute. Norwich nearly made it 2-0 when Ahmed's fierce shot from outside the box rattled the frame of the goal. But Wrexham rediscovered their poise and equalised in the 24th minute when in-form striker Smith knocked a superb header into the corner from Max Cleworth's cross. The hosts were increasingly looking in charge but could not convert their other eight efforts on goal into something tangible.

The game was paused early in the second half due to a medical emergency in the crowd, leading the players to head back to their respective changing rooms. Following the break, Norwich looked re-energised and went in front again, this time through a smart finish from Makama just before the hour mark. George Thomason went close as Wrexham went in search of an equaliser that just didn't look like coming. Substitute Nathan Broadhead nearly drew Wrexham level again three minutes from time but goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic was alert to the danger.

Phil Parkinson's men had eight minutes of stoppage time to try and salvage something from the game but another late show eluded them. The result sees Wrexham drop to 10th, three points outside the play-offs, whereas relegation-threatened Norwich stayed within four points of 21st-placed Portsmouth.