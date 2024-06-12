James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wrexham star James McClean hints he wants Republic of Ireland return just months after international retirement after helping Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side earn League One promotion

James McClean could make a U-turn on his decision to retire from international football after starring for Wrexham last season.

  • McClean could return to international football
  • Retired in October 2023
  • Enjoyed a stellar campaign with Wrexham
