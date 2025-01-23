Wrexham Real MadridGetty/GOAL
Wrexham vs Real Madrid in the Champions League! Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ‘believe in miracles’ & will always cling to Premier League promotion dream

WrexhamPremier LeagueChampions LeagueReal MadridLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “believe in miracles” and want to see Wrexham in the Premier League and facing Real Madrid in the Champions League.

  • Hollywood co-owners setting ambitious targets
  • Already overseen back-to-back promotions
  • Want to reach the top tier & compete in Europe
