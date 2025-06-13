Wrexham's new No.9! Ryan Reynolds sets Alan Shearer a Hugh Jackman challenge as Hollywood co-owner says 'let's do this' to the Premier League's record goalscorer
Wrexham are in the market for Premier League pedigree and Ryan Reynolds has told Alan Shearer "let's do this" while setting a Hugh Jackman challenge.
- Red Dragons looking to bolster their ranks
- Ex-England captain jokes about leading the line
- Top-flight experience being sought in Wales