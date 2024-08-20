Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty Images
Chris Burton

Two Wrexham players named in League Two PFA Team of the Year after firing Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side to promotion - but Stockport and Notts County dominate best XI

WrexhamP. MullinE. LeeLeague TwoM. LangstaffStockport CountyNotts Co.Mansfield

Wrexham duo Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have been named in the 2023-24 League Two PFA Team of the Year alongside Stockport and Notts County stars.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dragons striker joined in XI by Langstaff
  • Creative quality aplenty in midfield
  • Vast experience across the defensive line
Article continues below