Wrexham's Kieffer Moore 'delighted' with brace against former club Sheffield United as Red Dragons pick up much-needed win in Championship

The victory was Wrexham’s first in six league matches and lifted them to 13th in the table, easing pressure on manager Phil Parkinson during a demanding festive period. Parkinson acknowledged that his side had been vulnerable early on but praised their response when it mattered most.

"I think we played well in the first half but those three moments we could do better with, albeit Bamford is a really good player," Parkinson said.

"We said to the lads at half-time we had to defend our box better, we were up against a high-calibre team. But we felt that if we carried on playing in the way we had done that chances would come to us and we've taken them."

Parkinson revealed that the days leading up to the match had been subdued on the training ground, with disappointment channelled into focus rather than noise. Injuries and suspensions had added to the strain, yet the response spoke volumes about the group’s mentality.

"There was accountability," he explained. "When you lose a game, it’s about not getting too down, but equally having a bit of accountability as well. And I felt we did that tonight. It was a quiet training ground first few days when we came back in as you'd expect, but all you can do is football is pull together.

"And I think we've done that in a bit of adversity, not just with the result, with the injuries we've had and Jimmy gets suspended, O'Brien. We've had, you know, bits of bad luck along the way. But this club's all about pulling together in in those moments, and and we've done that tonight, not just the players and the staff, but the supporters as well."