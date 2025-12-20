'Very strange goal' - Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo defended by manager Phil Parkinson after howler as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side gift derby defeat to Swansea

The match marked the first league meeting between the two Welsh rivals for 22 years and, fittingly, it delivered drama and a controversial finale. The hosts showed early intent at the Swansea.com Stadium, carving out an opening when Zan Vipotnik wriggled free on the edge of the area, his effort blocked at the last moment. Wrexham weathered that early pressure and soon imposed themselves, looking to exploit space down the flanks.

The breakthrough arrived after 14 minutes. George Dobson’s measured diagonal pass released Ryan Longman, whose low, left-footed cross caused chaos in the home defence. Under pressure, Cameron Burgess inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, handing Wrexham the lead and silencing the home crowd. Swansea responded with urgency, appealing in vain for a penalty when Ronald Pereira went down under a challenge from Callum Doyle. Burgess then had a chance to make amends, stabbing over from close range as the hosts searched for an equaliser before the break.

The second half followed a familiar pattern, with Swansea pushing higher and Wrexham gradually retreating. Captain Ben Cabango came close to connecting with a teasing delivery, only for Longman to intervene with a vital clearance. Moments later, Burgess again escaped punishment after gifting possession to Ben Sheaf, but Josh Windass failed to capitalise, firing off target instead of picking out a team-mate.