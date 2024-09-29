Wrexham set for shock European football opportunity with 'transformational' talks opened for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side to enter cup competition
Wrexham could have a shock opportunity to qualify for Europe, amid talks over a change to the Welsh League Cup.
- Welsh Football League clubs aiming to enter competition
- Winner qualifies for Europa Conference League
- Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport in talks
