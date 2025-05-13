Wrexham tour 2025 Australia New ZealandGetty/Wrexham AFC
Ashwin Muralidharan

Wrexham Down Under: Ryan Reynolds-owned club's preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand - Dates, fixtures, tickets and venues

WrexhamMelbourne VictoryWellington PhoenixSydney FCChampionship

After a successful season that saw them earn promotion to the Championship, Wrexham are set for a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.

  • Wrexham to tour AUS & NZ in July
  • Red Dragons will face Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC & Wellington Phoenix
  • Wrexham will play in the Championship in the 25/26 season
