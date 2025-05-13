Wrexham Down Under: Ryan Reynolds-owned club's preseason tour of Australia and New Zealand - Dates, fixtures, tickets and venues
After a successful season that saw them earn promotion to the Championship, Wrexham are set for a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.
- Wrexham to tour AUS & NZ in July
- Red Dragons will face Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC & Wellington Phoenix
- Wrexham will play in the Championship in the 25/26 season