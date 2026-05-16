Wrexham confirm players leaving on free transfer as forward who played alongside Wayne Rooney for England is let go

Wrexham confirmed the departures in an official club statement, taking the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the senior figures who impacted their recent success. The Red Dragons said: "They are released with the club's sincere thanks for their efforts and contributions during their time at the football club."

Rodriguez leaves having scored twice during the 2024–25 promotion campaign, while Cannon departs with 86 appearances under his belt since joining from Hull City in 2022.