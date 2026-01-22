Wrexham submit £19m bid for Ligue 1 striker as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac eye record Championship transfer

Wrexham are not expecting a flurry of new arrivals before the next deadline, but have been keeping the door open. CEO Michael Williamson said recently: “January windows are always challenging just because you don't know what the market is going to be.

“You don't know what other clubs are looking at where sometimes it has to do with loans as well - what players may get called back from loans and from other clubs. It's more of an opportunistic market. You look at your areas within the squad that you could use some additional support, whether it's because of injuries or if it's because of depth and you realise you might want an added piece to the squad. And then it's about whether or not that added piece is available or not.

“In the summer market, there's a lot more availability in the global market, not just in the UK, to be able to identify players to build and support the squad that you have. I think in January, it's more about identifying where you might have some gaps and again, the gaps could be because of injuries or for other reasons, and then try to decide is there an opportunity to fill that?”