The most disastrous deal of the Premier League season: Harvey Ellliott facing an uncertain future at Liverpool after being ostracised by Aston Villa

Elliott remained one of the most talented young players in the world, though - that was simply beyond dispute. For example, both Tino Livramento and Elliot Anderson were excellent for England at the 2025 European Under-21 Championship - but Elliott was the undoubted star of the show.

He was named Player of the Tournament as he lifted the trophy for the second time and his outstanding displays in Slovakia led to interest from RB Leipzig, who were looking for a replacement for the outgoing Xavi Simons.

Given the German club's stellar reputation for nurturing young players, a move to the Red Bull Arena would have made perfect sense. However, Leipzig were reportedly unwilling to meet Liverpool's asking price.

Of course, Villa had their own financial concerns but convinced Liverpool to accept a loan deal with a £35m obligation to buy as soon as Elliott reached 10 appearances in all competitions for the club - which felt like a formality even before he featured in the first three Premier League games he was eligible to play in after completing a deadline-day move to Birmingham.

However, the first sign that Unai Emery was dissatisfied with Elliott had actually arrived in his third league outing, with Villa's new No.9 hauled off at half-time in the 3-1 win over Fulham. He's started just once since, in a Europa League game against Salzburg on January 29.