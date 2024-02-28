'The World Cup was for nothing' - Aitana Bonmati claims 2023 triumph hasn't improved state of women's football in Spain as she makes comparison with 'big change' in England
Aitana Bonmati has claimed that Spain's 2023 World Cup triumph did nothing to boost women's football in her country.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bonmati disappointed with response to World Cup win
- No real impact on women's football infrastructure in Spain
- Drew comparisons with England