Who has qualified for World Cup 2026? Full list of teams heading to USA, Canada & Mexico

GOAL breaks down all the confirmed qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, plus the teams who could soon be on their way.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a total of 48 teams for the first time in history, with FIFA opting to expand the 32-team tournament format that has been in place since the 1998 edition. That means more international teams than ever will converge upon the United States, Canada and Mexico for what promises to be a historic occasion.

UEFA is guaranteed 16 slots at the tournament, while CAF gets nine and AFC gets eight. There will be a minimum of six each from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, while OFC has one guaranteed slot for the first time. The remaining two places will be decided through the intercontinental playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the teams that have qualified for World Cup 2026.