Argentina Germany WC 2026 Kitsadidas
Renuka Odedra

World Cup 2026 kits: Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Spain and & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

Rep your team in time for a summer of football

With winter dawning on us for many of us around the world, we can only dream of a summer of football. Hang tight because it won't be long until the World Cup 2026 comes around and kicks off on June 11, as the United States, Mexico and Canada aim to host the best edition of the competition yet. 

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will look to defend their World Cup title, which they won at Qatar 2022. It was their third World Cup success story as Lionel Messi and co finally got their hands on the coveted trophy. 

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch. On November  5th 2025, adidas launched the home kits for 22 nations, including the likes of holders Germany, Spain, Belgium, joint hosts Mexico and many more. The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

adidas WC kits adidas

The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation via colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of each nation’s identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation.

So, whether you'll be watching at home, throwing a watch party with friends or making the trip out to watch the World Cup in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

  • Algeria Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Algeria I Home

    Inspired by the sand dunes of the Algerian desert, the Algeria home jersey boasts a dynamic stripe graphic layout in beige and white, with a vibrant green finish across the neckline and shoulders. This articulation of the undulating dunes iconic to the country, connects the team to home, alongside 'Algeria which appears in Arabic on the back of the neck.

  • Argentina Home WC 2026 Kit 2adidas

    Argentina I Home

    The traditional Argentine vertical stripes in sky blue and white take on a shapeshifting look, with a unique 3 coloured fading effect, channelling the blue tones from the three previous World Cup winning shirts – 1978, 1986 & 2022. The back neck sees a bespoke sign-off reading ‘1896’ – celebrating the founding date of the AFA. 

  • Belgium Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Belgium I Home

    Belgium’s home kit takes inspiration from the prominent Gothic stained-glass windows found across the Nation’s architecture. Icons representing the Red Devils, and the Red Flames - the nicknames of the Men’s and Women’s teams are repeated in this style across the jersey’s red base. The trims of the shoulders and cuffs are finished in a black and yellow detailing, leaning into the colours of the country’s flag.

  • Chile Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Chile I Home

    Chile’s national bird, the Condor, takes centre stage across their home jersey. Sitting on a traditional red base, an all-over printed pattern echoes the feathers of the bird, whilst on the back of the neck, the Condor appears again, in the form of a bespoke sign-off icon. 

  • Colombo Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Colombia I Home

    The Colombia home kit is inspired by magical realism, an artistic style that fuses fantastic elements with realistic environments, often represented by yellow butterflies. It is paired with blue shorts and red socks, creating an unmistakably Colombian look

  • Costa Rica Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Costa Rica I Home

    Costa Rica’s home kit features a vibrant, all-over repeating graphic print built using elements such as leaves, toucans and smiles in red, blue and pink – all visuals that celebrate ‘Pura Vida’. This term, which can be found across the back neck of the jersey, is a deeply ingrained national attitude, synonymous with optimism, gratitude, contentment and harmonious living with nature. An attitude that Costa Ricans pride themselves on.

  • Germany Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Germany I Home

    Championing Germany’s previous successes in this tournament, the home jersey pays homage to some of the nation’s most iconic shirts. The repeating diamond shape and chevron detailing are each inspired by the iconic graphics from previous shirts, including the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt.

  • Hungary Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Hungary I Home

    Hungary’s home jersey arrives in the country’s traditional dark red, combined with elements of white and green to represent the colours of the Hungarian flag. The jersey celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation with a special jubilee logo, while the country crest and Federation logo feature above the heart and on the right side of the chest, respectively. 'Magyarország', meaning Hungary, signs off the design on the back of the neck.

  • Italy Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Italy I Home

    Tradition meets innovation in the Italy home Jersey - inspired by the rich heritage of Italian football, the shirt celebrates the essence of the Italian Football Federation with its bold design. Azzurra, referring to the National team’s nickname and the colour of the jersey, meaning ‘the blue,’ appears in gold lettering across the back of the shirt neck.

  • Japan Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Japan I Home

    The classic blue of the Japanese home jersey is brought to life using an abstract graphic with ash blue linear details, reflecting the famed haze found on the horizon where sky and sea meet in Japan. The Japanese flag sits proudly as a sign-off across the back of the neck.

  • Mexico Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Mexico I Home

    Heritage and future come together in the new México home shirt. This jersey represents the energy and pride that will unite generations of fans during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It celebrates the unwavering support of a nation that lives and breathes football, where every shared moment reflects the heart of México. On the back of the neck, the phrase 'SOMOS MÉXICO', meaning 'We Are México', appears as a symbol of the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit.  

  • Northern Ireland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Northern Ireland I Home

    Northern Ireland’s home jersey features a teal and green base, punctuated by an abstract graphic inspired by the dynamic lines of the country’s architecture, connecting fans and players to the heart of the country. 

  • Peru Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Peru I Home

    Inspired by the three topographical elements found in Peru – Coastline, Highlands and Rainforests, a red sash proudly features as an all-over graphic print across the white base of Peru’s home jersey. The print is created using abstract line drawings which form symbols of each landscape, such as a penguin for Coastline and a forest leaf for Rainforest. A back neck sign-off of ‘PERU’ is formed using a similar graphic font style. 

  • Qatar Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Qatar I Home

    Designed to honour the zig-zag line that divides the white and maroon sections of the Qatar national flag, the maroon Qatar home kit is punctuated by a series of darker serrated lines running down the centre of the shirt, with ‘Qatar’ in Arabic incorporated as a sign-off on the back of the neck. 

  • Saudi Arabia Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Saudia Arabia I Home

    The Saudi Arabia home kit presents a unique purple and dark green all-over print, inspired by the elaborately decorated doorways found in the country and featuring vibrant details borrowed from the region’s lavender fields. Set against a deep green base, the striking design also draws inspiration from cherished country symbols - the falcon and the palm tree, but partnered with geometric patterns to create a modern aesthetic.

  • Scotland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Scotland I Home

    On Scotland’s home jersey, the traditional saltire, found on Scotland’s flag, takes centre stage as a repeating deep-blue pattern across the customary home jersey blue. The saltire graphic is also featured across the back of the neck as a sign-off detail.

  • Spain Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Spain I Home

    Spain’s home kit for World Cup 2026 arrives in a clean, pinstripe finish, with the red base punctuated by repeating yellow vertical lines that draw visual cues from the national flag and crest. The spirit of the nation will be carried by the players with the word ESPANA seen written on the back of the shirt neck. 

  • Sweden Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Sweden I Home

    The traditional yellow and blue colours associated with Sweden’s home shirt are given a modern twist to pay homage to the country’s 70’s era. The design features a tonal graphic built into the fabric, inspired by the popular flower stitching commonly found on jeans and traditional Swedish folk dresses from the era. The nostalgia-led shirt allows fans to celebrate their heritage with a fresh, yet familiar, aesthetic, which is completed with modern typography on the back of the neck reading ‘Sverige’ – or Sweden in English. 

  • UAE Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    United Arab Emirates I Home

    The United Arab Emirates’ jersey arrives in a fresh, white base that is enlivened with red accents and a unique grey graphic across the shoulders and arms. The geometric pattern takes its visual cues from the shield shapes found on the federation crest.

  • Ukraine Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Ukraine I Home

    The Ukraine home jersey is a tribute to the nation’s rich heritage and traditions. The traditional bright yellow and blue kit incorporates a subtle, repeating graphic built into the shirt in a darker yellow colour, with the pattern taking its inspiration from shapes and elements found in the Ukrainian coat of arms. A back neck sign-off of 'Україна' – which means Ukraine in Ukrainian, completing the design.  

  • Venezuela Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Venezuela I Home

    The burgundy red of Venezuela’s home kit comes to life with an all-over abstract print inspired by the shapes and topography found in the Tepui mountains. A back neck sign-off in gold reads ‘LA VINOTINTO’ - the federation’s official name. 

  • Wales Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Wales I Home

    The red base synonymous with the Welsh home kit is reimagined with the introduction of a horizontal stripe design, factoring in dark green, red and white stripes, with the official Welsh translation of the country name CYMRU, faintly visible in the centre green stripe. This features again alongside the team motto – 'Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae', translating to 'Best Play is Team Play' – across the back of the neck.

