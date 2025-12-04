World Cup 2026 draw preview: What’s ideal for the USMNT, Mexico and Canada - and what’s the worst-case scenario?

The World Cup draw is where it all starts to feel real. The noise of qualification has died down - at least for now - and the tournament as a whole begins to crystallize. By Friday afternoon, we will know who is playing against whom, when, and where. We will know the order of matchups, have a rough sense of the schedule, and be able to make serious predictions about progress in the tournament. It will be clear who, for example, the USMNT will have to get through in the opening week, and who they could draw in the knockouts. There will be sincere, evidence-based analysis of what a World Cup tournament will truly look like on the pitch.

In other words: this is the exciting part.

But before we get there, it's worth taking a look at how this could all play out. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as hosts, have been placed into Pot 1 of the draw. That, in some ways, could be a real blessing, as they will surely miss a slew of top teams in their group. But they could also face some tricky ones. Should advancing be easier? Yes and no.

Either way, it's time to find out. GOAL's writers look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for each of the hosts ahead of Friday afternoon's big reveal...